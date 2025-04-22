Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $14.25 Million Investment in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 114,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,252,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Silicon Laboratories as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 23.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 13,363 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $520,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 231,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $694,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $90.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.47. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.33. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.82 and a 12-month high of $160.00.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $166.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.09 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 91.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $351,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400,567 shares in the company, valued at $59,684,483. The trade was a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.77, for a total transaction of $281,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,828.55. The trade was a 5.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,360 shares of company stock valued at $782,610 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SLAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.70.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

