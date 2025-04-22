Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $15.84 Million Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 197,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,836,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.59% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,088.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 996.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $70.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.06. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $65.86 and a 1 year high of $87.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.45 and a 200-day moving average of $80.28.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

