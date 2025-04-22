Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 174,436 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 174,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,883,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $131,350,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,429,000 after purchasing an additional 543,876 shares during the period. Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne Allianz Polska S.A. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,247,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in CF Industries by 459.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 435,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,583,000 after buying an additional 357,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 737,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,263,000 after acquiring an additional 300,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of CF Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $75.14 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.34 and a 1-year high of $98.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.84.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. On average, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

