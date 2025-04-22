Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $14.74 Million Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 266,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,735,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Webster Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,493,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,007,000 after buying an additional 99,908 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,497,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,975,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,114,000 after acquiring an additional 129,675 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,507,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,253,000 after purchasing an additional 38,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 759.8% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 823,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,462,000 after purchasing an additional 727,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $44.55 on Tuesday. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.40.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.92.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $459,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,063,228.93. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurence C. Morse sold 13,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $780,728.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,988.56. The trade was a 41.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

