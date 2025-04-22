Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 993,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,022,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,373,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,574 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,765,000 after buying an additional 318,049 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 761,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after acquiring an additional 182,650 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 684,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after acquiring an additional 116,244 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 637,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.51. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0929 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

