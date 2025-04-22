Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 102,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,989,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech Stock Down 4.0 %

KRYS opened at $161.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15 and a beta of 0.75. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.72 and a 12 month high of $219.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.35 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KRYS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

In other news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total value of $131,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $2,208,472.88. This trade represents a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $4,444,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,463,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,233,178.69. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Profile

(Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Further Reading

