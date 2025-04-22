Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 569,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,412,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $11,629,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,421,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 2,430.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 369,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 354,780 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 2,477.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 255,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 245,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 641,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,993,000 after purchasing an additional 193,156 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:OUNZ opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.16. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $33.08.

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

