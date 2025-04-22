Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 18,800 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,953,000 after purchasing an additional 119,060 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,672,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,928,000 after acquiring an additional 542,548 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,260,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,054,000 after purchasing an additional 52,024 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,789,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,498,000 after purchasing an additional 176,938 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,248 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $202.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.71. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

