Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 143,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 278.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 1,658.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 667.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FELC opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.88. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a 1 year low of $26.90 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.63.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.