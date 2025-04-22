Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 211,205 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 570,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,205 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.71% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 385.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 137,171 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,456,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after purchasing an additional 88,592 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,526,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 176,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 39,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 293,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 86,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Performance

Shares of TRTX stock opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 152.83 and a current ratio of 156.81. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.66. The company has a market capitalization of $569.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.44.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $34.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.98 million. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.56%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.00%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

(Free Report)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.