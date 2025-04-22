Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 218,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Privia Health Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,609,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in Privia Health Group by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 121,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRVA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $29.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 5,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $125,999.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,148.88. This represents a 3.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.12, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average is $21.76.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

