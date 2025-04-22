Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of UniFirst worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNF. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in UniFirst by 1,105.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 252.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 359 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 419.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Stock Down 0.2 %

UniFirst stock opened at $171.47 on Tuesday. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $149.58 and a twelve month high of $243.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.15.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). UniFirst had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 8th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.41%.

Insider Activity at UniFirst

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $274,024.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,682.25. This represents a 16.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of UniFirst from $218.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded UniFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on UniFirst from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.00.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

