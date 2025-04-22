Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.70 Million Stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 966,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.44% of Eos Energy Enterprises worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOSE. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 875,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 75,657 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 18.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,468,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 376,494 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Roth Mkm lowered Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

EOSE opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $6.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.17.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

