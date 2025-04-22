Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.75 Million Holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 317.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Thryv were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,159,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,979,000 after buying an additional 22,460 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Thryv by 397.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 52,821 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Thryv by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 15.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 28,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Thryv in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

THRY opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $510.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. Thryv had a negative return on equity of 42.95% and a negative net margin of 38.87%. The business had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.02 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

