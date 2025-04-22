Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.83 Million Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 399,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SEE. Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 target price on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.42.

Sealed Air Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $41.14.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 74.21% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sealed Air news, Director Henry R. Keizer purchased 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,000. The trade was a 3.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sealed Air

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.