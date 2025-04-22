Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAN opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.28. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.22 and a 12 month high of $78.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.08). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $698.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

