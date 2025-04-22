Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 1,500 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,873 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Financial were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get First Financial alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 230,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,287 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of First Financial by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 14,349 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in First Financial by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 19,867 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on THFF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of First Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

First Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $43.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.49. First Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $34.61 and a twelve month high of $53.60.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 15.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.00%.

Insider Transactions at First Financial

In other First Financial news, Director James O. Mcdonald acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $463,543.38. This represents a 11.82 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Allen Franklin bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.53 per share, with a total value of $57,783.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,157.85. This trade represents a 12.58 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,195 shares of company stock worth $111,625. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.