Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Stock Holdings Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,509,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,836 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Repay were worth $11,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Repay by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RPAY shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Repay from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Repay from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Repay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Repay Stock Performance

RPAY opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Repay Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

