Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 7,167 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MVF. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 149,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 307,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MVF opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.20. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $7.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

