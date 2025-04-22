Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 10,370 Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSK opened at $81.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.82 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.04 and a 200-day moving average of $100.43.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.62.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

