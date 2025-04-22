Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 30,217 Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 105.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,217 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of NuScale Power by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in NuScale Power by 2,980.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on NuScale Power from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NuScale Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $499,290.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 516,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,211.91. The trade was a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 24,618 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $357,453.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,683.48. The trade was a 95.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,231 in the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

Shares of SMR opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average of $20.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NuScale Power Co. has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $32.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.64.

NuScale Power Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

