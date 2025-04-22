Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,347 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,995,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,033 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,577,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,655 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,747,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4,816.3% in the 4th quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 211,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 207,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kinnari Patel purchased 21,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $99,165.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,837.80. This represents a 371.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Ondrey sold 7,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $39,616.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,848.50. This represents a 5.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 13.3 %

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $764.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on RCKT. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

