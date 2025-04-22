Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,307 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 48.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 143.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 13,836 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $513,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $248,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQI stock opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.40. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $37.52 and a 1-year high of $47.63. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.72.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.