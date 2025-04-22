Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,786 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 72,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after buying an additional 45,958 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,329.9% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 113,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 274.5% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 178,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,893,000 after buying an additional 130,504 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.57.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $54.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of -27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $149.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.81 and a 200 day moving average of $72.73.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -71.79%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,853,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 430,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,583,580. This trade represents a 11.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akhil Shrivastava bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.79 per share, for a total transaction of $46,053.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,645.99. The trade was a 41.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

