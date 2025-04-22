Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,450 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTZ. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,161,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,988,000 after acquiring an additional 213,986 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,172,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,639,000 after purchasing an additional 22,395 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,012,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after buying an additional 82,526 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after buying an additional 50,134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BTZ opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

