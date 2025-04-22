Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,387 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 51.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 296.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 593,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,576,000 after purchasing an additional 136,729 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average of $41.41. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.92 and a 1-year high of $81.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $120.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on VKTX

Insider Activity at Viking Therapeutics

In other news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan bought 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,946.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at $29,946. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.