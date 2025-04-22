Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF stock opened at $88.35 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a one year low of $82.35 and a one year high of $100.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.11.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

