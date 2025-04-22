Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.02 Million Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,694,000 after purchasing an additional 282,645 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $751,908,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,624,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,429,000 after buying an additional 28,725 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,304,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,319,000 after buying an additional 380,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,012,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,810,000 after buying an additional 108,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM stock opened at $70.49 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $92.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.09 and its 200-day moving average is $78.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 83,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $7,189,884.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 16,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total value of $1,168,626.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,583.02. This represents a 89.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,897 shares of company stock worth $18,941,111. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

