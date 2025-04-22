Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,793,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,180,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,864 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,749,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,150,000 after buying an additional 1,319,015 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,869,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,982,000 after buying an additional 46,224 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,649,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,618,000 after acquiring an additional 249,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,639,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,838,000 after acquiring an additional 679,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTI. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $33.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 9,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $279,178.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,951 shares in the company, valued at $3,004,301.76. This represents a 8.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David Light sold 10,147 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $252,660.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,472.10. This represents a 57.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,665 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

