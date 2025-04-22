Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.20 Million Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.12% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Southern Style Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $11.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0535 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

