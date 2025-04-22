Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $961,000 Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,366 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Celsius alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $36.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 82.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.30. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $98.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 10.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $113,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,947.82. This trade represents a 17.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $262,544.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,303.69. This trade represents a 18.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CELH shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Celsius from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.47.

View Our Latest Report on Celsius

Celsius Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.