Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,921 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 477 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho raised Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $68.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.80. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $63.79 and a twelve month high of $90.82. The company has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

