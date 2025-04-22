Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 18,509 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 122.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,509 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.25% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. McCarthy & Cox raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. McCarthy & Cox now owns 144,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,625,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FOCT opened at $39.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.62. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $44.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.48.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

