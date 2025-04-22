Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 828 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,061,000 after acquiring an additional 100,894 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth $229,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth $602,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 168,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,298,000 after acquiring an additional 18,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.20.

SWK opened at $56.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.68. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $110.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.07%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

