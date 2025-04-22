Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC opened at $72.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

