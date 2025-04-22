Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,381,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,747,000 after buying an additional 17,627,659 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,269,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,451,000 after purchasing an additional 54,532 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 2,511,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,080,000 after purchasing an additional 271,029 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,421,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,376,000 after purchasing an additional 172,020 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,369,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,050,000 after buying an additional 275,379 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

DFUS stock opened at $55.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.90 and a 200-day moving average of $63.30. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $66.78.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

