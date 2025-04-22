Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2025

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDPFree Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LDP. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 65,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,092,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 13,992 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 186,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 19,743 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,089 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $21.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.63.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:LDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.