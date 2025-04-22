Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LDP. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 65,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,092,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 13,992 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 186,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 19,743 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,089 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $21.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.63.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

