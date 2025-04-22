Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,932 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in MP Materials by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in MP Materials by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MP Materials by 204.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MP. DA Davidson increased their price objective on MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MP Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.61.

MP Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.29.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $60.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.71 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 32.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 199,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $5,393,794.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,643,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,454,498.08. The trade was a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,851. The trade was a 20.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,330,015 shares of company stock valued at $34,559,781. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

