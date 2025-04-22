Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,892 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,334,000. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 5,456.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,356,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $105,529,000 after buying an additional 1,332,522 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 2,226.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 232,543 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,085,000 after acquiring an additional 222,548 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in DexCom by 556.1% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,159 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 19,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $66.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.62 and a 200-day moving average of $76.74. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.52 and a 52-week high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Cfra Research raised DexCom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Baird R W upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $2,899,230.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,727,505.67. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $990,668.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 313,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,063,918.86. This trade represents a 4.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,009 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,178. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

