Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 508 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $130,000.

Shares of TFLO opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.54.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

