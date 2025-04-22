Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes $1.17 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $473,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $7,825,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,955,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,814,000 after purchasing an additional 218,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 86,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.15.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $96.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.68. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.10 and a 1 year high of $123.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,379.20. This trade represents a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

