Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 21.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 639.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, MRA Advisory Group increased its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 92,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter.

QQQE opened at $80.73 on Tuesday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52-week low of $75.07 and a 52-week high of $97.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.11. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.0614 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

