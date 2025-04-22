Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.26% of Rogers worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rogers during the 4th quarter worth $113,725,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 810,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $82,312,000 after purchasing an additional 170,145 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,517,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,353,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $239,125,000 after buying an additional 40,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 285.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 22,647 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROG stock opened at $54.04 on Tuesday. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $51.43 and a 52 week high of $134.07. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.85.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.75 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, CL King began coverage on Rogers in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

