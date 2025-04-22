Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 9,088 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,088 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at $873,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC grew its position in Impinj by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $153,374.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,451 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,300.76. This trade represents a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 3,739 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $369,450.59. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,347 shares in the company, valued at $6,950,987.07. This represents a 5.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,665,290 over the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $69.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.44. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 1.74. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.85 and a 12 month high of $239.88.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.49). Impinj had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 7.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Impinj from $182.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Impinj from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Impinj from $235.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Impinj to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Impinj from $200.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.44.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

