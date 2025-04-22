Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 254.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,443 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Denver PWM LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 230,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,539,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 19,663 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $28.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.68. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.1412 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.