Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $13,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,757,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,270,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,304,000 after buying an additional 100,788 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,483,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 309.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 58,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SXT stock opened at $74.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.63. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $66.15 and a 52-week high of $82.99.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Sensient Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.