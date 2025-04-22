Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SILA. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Sila Realty Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sila Realty Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Sila Realty Trust by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

SILA stock opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.15. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sila Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

