Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 23,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total transaction of $3,184,810.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,448,593.80. This represents a 16.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $113.55 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.17 and a 52 week high of $155.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.31.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.33). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.