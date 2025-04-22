Sterling Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 75.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QDEL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on QuidelOrtho from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

QDEL stock opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.32. QuidelOrtho Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $49.45.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.44). QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 72.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

