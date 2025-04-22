Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys 1,423 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 837.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 2.1 %

PBH stock opened at $78.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.04 and its 200 day moving average is $80.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.47. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $90.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Transactions at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,130. This represents a 8.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PBH

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.